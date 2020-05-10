CNY shooting leaves two dead, one recovering in hospital

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR) — Rome Police officers are investigating a shooting that left two people dead and another injured.

According to the Rome Police Department, officers responded to Whittier Avenue, where they found one man dead in the driveway on Saturday shortly after 6 p.m.

Officers found a female victim inside the house. She told officers she was shot in the stomach. The victim told police a male suspect was also in the home and had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The female victim was brought to a nearby hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

The Rome Police Department is still investigating the incident.