ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Clinical Research has a new trial for a vaccine that would help prevent Lyme disease in adolescents and teens.

Participants must be from 5 to 17 years of age in order to be enrolled and must not have had a Lyme disease diagnosis within the last three months of entering the trial.

The third phase of the trial is anticipated to last for 2 years. Participants will get four doses of the vaccine over the course of the trial.

“This vaccine is working to give your immune system and your anti-bodies the ability to recognize Lyme disease,” Physician Assistant, Jean Kelly says. “So when you are bit by the tick, if that tick has Lyme disease, it infects your blood with Lyme disease. You will already have the antibodies that know how to fight it.”

Kelly says that previous trials with the same vaccine, in adults, has shown positive and effective results. Researchers are starting a new trial this summer in adults, this time with mRNA technology.

To learn more information about the qualifications and to enroll participants in the trial, visit here.