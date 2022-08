CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. (WROC) – Wellspring Church in Clifton Springs held its second annual car show Saturday afternoon. Money raised at the event will benefit the Finger Lakes Law Enforcement Academy, FLACRA and Wellspring Community Care.

At least 200 cars including: Corvettes, Mustangs, Jeeps, boats and motorcycles were showcased, and dozens of vendors were at the show.