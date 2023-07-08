ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Lollypop Farm is set to host their “Clear the Shelter Free Adoption Event,” starting on Sunday, according to their Facebook page.

The event will give pet-seekers a chance to adopt a new friend.

Lollypop Farm notes that reptiles, large birds, and farmyard animals are not included in the free adoption event.

No appointment is necessary to adopt. Organizers say all potential adopters will go through the same adoption process as if they were paying the full fee — meeting with experienced adoption counselors who will help find a pet to meet the adopter’s lifestyle.

Lollypop Farm says they hope this event will help make room in their shelter to be able to help more animals in need.

Open adoption runs until July 15, with operating hours:

Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The event will take place at their Victor Road location in Fairport, as well as satellite adoption centers in Brighton, Greece, and Webster.

