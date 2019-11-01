Cleanup ensues after wind gusts rip down power lines and knocks down trees

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The cleanup begins to pick up fallen trees and restore fallen power lines after up to 60 miles per hour winds left many without power and in some cases damaged property.
At its peak, more than 10,000 customers lost power in Monroe, Wayne, Ontario, Livingston, Cayuga and Wyoming Counties. A majority of these outages are in Monroe County with more than 5,000 homes without power, as of 12:30 p.m. Friday.
Most of the damage was done before sunrise, and now — recovery begins
In Brighton, crews used front loaders and pushing fallen branches and debris to the side of the roads.
Over in Irondequoit, crews could be seen and heard using chainsaws to dismantle large branches blocking the roads.
RG&E said they are working on responding to all areas to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.
One Rochester 22-year-old had a tree limb smash his Cadillac around 2 a.m.