Clarkson cyclist looking to change Route 260 after Carrie Ray’s death in a fatal bike accident

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)- A Clarkson resident is petitioning town officials to makes changes to Route 260, after the death of a Brockport teacher along the road.

46 year old Carrie Ray was killed last Sunday while riding her bike along route 260, Sweden Walker Road in the town of Clarkson. She and a pickup truck were traveling Southbound along the road, in the same direction when she was hit.

Will Haines rides along this road every week. An avid bicyclist, he says more can be done to make roads like Route 260 this safer.

He plans to petition the Genesse Transportation Council to change the roadway.

“This is the side that Carrie Ray was Riding on Southbound and that width is 20inches if that,” said Will Haines, a Clarkson resident, and cyclist.

According to Haines, the other side of the road, “It’s about three feet three inches. “

According to the Federal Highway Administration, “When providing paved shoulders for bicycle use, a minimum width of 1.2 m (4 ft) is recommended.”

Haines says one side of this 5-mile road is as small as the handles bars on his bike.

He believes the road is more dangerous than similar roads in the area like Lake Run Road.

Lake Run is parallel to route 260. It has 5 and a half foot shoulders, and the sped limit is 40 miles per hour.

“As a cyclist, you just feel a lot safer riding on route 19 as opposed to right here in my backyard in 260,” said Haines.

Haines believes Route 260 should follow other roads in the area by lowering the speed limit and widening the shoulders.

The next step is to work with county officials, who maintain the road, and the Genesse transportation Council to make Route 260 safer for cyclists.

“It’s called a road safety audit we can do that and go from there hopefully the road can be changed,” said Haines.

Haines has already talked to officials at the Genesse Transportation Council.

He also hopes to speak in Town Council at their upcoming meeting.

A webpage with his research can be found here.