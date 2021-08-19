Rochester NBA players come home for ‘Shot for a Shot!’ vaccination event

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local NBA and professional basketball players are coming home Tuesday for an event to promote vaccination in Rochester.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren announced a special “Shot for Shot!” vaccination event where newly vaccinated youth can have their picture taken with five local basketball stars who are in the NBA or are playing overseas:

Featuring Isaiah Stewart (Detroit Pistons); Nahziah Carter (Atlanta Hawks); Anthony Lamb (Houston Rockets); Quinton Rose (NY Knicks); Antwoine Anderson (Swiss Central)

Newly Vaccinated Youth Ages 12–17 Can Get Their Picture Taken with the Stars After Getting their Vaccine Shot

Families can earn up to $100 for Completing a Child’s Vaccination

Pre-Registration is strongly encouraged here

In addition, families can earn up to a $100 in gift cards for a child who completes their vaccination.

The “Shot for a Shot!” vaccination event will take place Tuesday, August 24 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Lightfoot R-Center at 271 Flint St. The event is designed to encourage youth ages 12 to 17 to get vaccinated to protect them and our community from COVID-19.

“We are doing all we can to protect our kids, our families and our community from COVID-19,” Mayor Warren said in a statement. “The Delta variant has shown us that this pandemic is not over. ‘Shot for a Shot!’ is a fun and exciting way to encourage our community to step up, meet a star, earn some cash and get vaccinated. I’m grateful to Monroe County and all of our project partners for making this event possible.”

“Shot for a Shot!” was put together in partnership between the City of Rochester, Monroe County, United Way and Common Ground Health.

Residents are strongly encouraged to pre-register for the event here. Parents and guardians must bring their identification to the event, as well as any identification they have for their children.

Visa or Mastercard gift cards, donated by the United Way of Greater Rochester, will be given as thank you gifts to the newly vaccinated. Parameters:

Adults 18+ getting the single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine will get $50 when they get their shot.

Any person 12+ receiving the two dose Pfizer vaccine will get a $25 gift card with each dose ($50 total)

Parents and guardians who were vaccinated previously will get an additional $50 in gift cards. They must present their vaccine card and ID. One $50 gift card will be given per family.

Fully vaccinated individuals will also have the opportunity to meet the players. They will be asked to present their vaccine cards or Excelsior Passes upon arrival. If someone has misplaced their vaccine card, they should contact their primary care provider. Preregistration is not available for those who have already been vaccinated.

Parking for the event will be available at School No. 19 at 465 Seward St. Masks will be required at the event.

Families and youth can get more information about COVID-19 vaccines here.