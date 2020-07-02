City summer camp programs opening

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —Walida Monroe Sims is signing her son up for summer camp.

“I’m elated and so is he,” Sims said Wednesday. “I’m really excited about Art Smart. My son goes to School of the Arts so he’s excited to be able to get into some activities.”

Three summer camps are open for registration, two of those sites have indoor pools for swimming. Spray parks or splash pads are also opening. City representatives say campers will be managed in small groups doing low-risk sport activities based on state guidelines.

“People can expect to see signs and posters for hand sanitizing for social distance requirements,” said Daniele Lyman-Torres with the Department of Recreation and Youth Services.

There is limited capacity inside recreation centers and staff will be doing temperature checks and questioning those who take part, while campers are kept in the same small groups with the same counselors.

“We have opportunities for the youth to get out and be active despite the pandemic and closure of many programs,” Lyman-Torres said.

Registration is still open and camps start Monday.