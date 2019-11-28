City of Rochester officials not scheduling fireworks to ring in the New Year

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – (WROC) – A long standing tradition in the city of Rochester has been canceled for the second time this year. City officials say there will not be firework displays to ring in the New Year.

News of not being able to celebrate with the annual fireworks was disappointing for some because it’s something they always look forward to.

“We try to make it every year,” said Zenovia Darienzo, a Rochester resident. “So hearing that they are canceling it is a big bummer.”

Darienzo says going to see the display along the Genesee River is a ritual for her family.

“It’s something that we do as a family so we try to keep it up,” said Darienzo. “It brings in the New Year. It’s the best New Year tradition you can find.”

In a statement released on Wednesday officials say “The city has decided to start a new New Year’s Eve tradition at the ROC Holiday Village, building upon last year’s success.”

Darienzo is not the only one sad to see the fireworks go.

Corn Hill restaurant owner Jeffery Scott says ending the annual display will come at a cost.

“Every business here in Corn Hill because we look forward to the crowds,” said Scott. “It brings in a lot of people for dining for having cocktails.”

Crowds of people watching the fireworks from the Main Street bridge will now be a distant memory. For Darienzo and her family they are willing to try something new.

“We will make it to ROC Village and try to walk around and explore what East Avenue has downtown because they are doing so much,” said Darienzo.

City officials say ROC Village will be open New Year’s Day. They say families will also be able to celebrate at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center.

ROC Holiday Village is Rochester’s new annual holiday festival. The festivities this year will be on weekends from December 6th to December 31st. It’ll include activities like visits with Santa and free ice skating.