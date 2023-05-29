ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — Today is Memorial Day, a time to remember the fallen heroes who made the greatest sacrifice to protect our country. Today, the streets of East and Main were filled with people for the city of Rochester’s parade of remembrance. The parade kicked off at East and Alexander and headed west on Main. Folks lined the streets to commemorate the lives lost in battle, many believing it to be their civic duty to be there.

Memorial Day honors those who have died in the country’s wars. Folks from all walks of life came to today’s parade, with family or alone, to remember. The parade included marching bands, veterans, boy scouts, and more. We spoke with veterans who have lost friends to war and families who lost loved ones, as well as some who continue to support the efforts of the military. Veterans Mike Chapman and Joe Loving both lost friends. They say it’s important to properly represent the military and the sacrifices service members make.

“To honor all the fallen heroes. All our friends and neighbors who couldn’t be here. So that’s important to me and to my son,” Chapman said.

Vietnam Veteran Larry Pace was here with his grandchildren. He served in the United States Marine Corps in 1968. He says he’s grateful to be here, as he hasn’t missed a Memorial Day parade in 50 years.

Megan Tripeiciano brought her sons, Oliver, Max, and Miles, who were here to support their dad. He performed in the 198th Army Band, kicking off the parade.

“I think it’s a wonderful opportunity for folks to come out and honor those who have risked, sacrificed their lives for our country, for our freedom. I think it’s something we kind of forget about in our day-to-day, so it’s really nice to have a day devoted to that,” she says.