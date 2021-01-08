City ice skating rinks to open with COVID-19 precautions

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester is opening the ice skating rinks at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park and Genesee Valley Sports Complex.

COVID-19 precautions will be in place including limited capacity, masks requirement and staying 6 feet apart.

City officials said they are happy to give everyone a safe place to be active.

“Just seeing people faces return there’s a very dedicated bunch that link to skate,” Manager of Athletics and Aquatics John Picone, with the City of Rochester said. “We want people to be safe and we know how important is to be active and how it can add to people’s mental stability and happiness in the world.”

The ice rink at MLK park will open on Saturday. The Genesee Valley Sports Complex ice rink will reopen Monday.