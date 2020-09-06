City Hall windows broken during Daniel Prude rally

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A rally was held Saturday in Rochester on Jefferson Avenue where hundreds of people gathered to demand justice for Daniel Pate who died on March 23. The crowd marched toward downtown Rochester and arrived at City Hall shortly after 9:30 p.m..

Officers with the Rochester Police Department blocked off streets from a distance to allow for a peaceful protest and march.

According to officers at the rally, they saw commercial-grade fireworks in the crowd. The crowd marched toward Broad Street and Exchange Street at 10:18 p.m.

Officers said some members of the crowd threw bottles at them. Officers then asked the crowd to disperse. Shortly before 10:30, officers deployed tear gas and pepper balls for the first time that evening.

Officers held the intersection of Exchange Boulevard and Broad Street. According to officers, fireworks were thrown towards officers at around 11:10 p.m. By midnight, most of the protesters left the downtown area.

The RPD said 50-100 agitators were throwing objects at officers from various locations near State Street and City Hall. According to officers at the scene, some were breaking windows at City Hall.

Most of the protesters and agitators left the area shortly before 1 a.m.