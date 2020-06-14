City Hall, offices to begin in-person customer service hours June 15

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren announced on Sunday that City Hall and the offices that host the Traffic Violations Agency and Bureau of Parking will be offering in-person customer service on a limited basis beginning Monday.

The Rochester Police Department Headquarters Desk at the Public Safety Building, located on Exchange Boulevard, will continue to serve customers in person, including those who want to post bail for inmates in the Monroe County Jail, processing accident reports and assisting residents who need to talk to a police officer.

The self-service drop boxes at City Hall and the Neighborhood Service Centers remain in operation. Other services continue to be available online. Information on updates related to the response to the pandemic can be found at cityofrochester.gov/coronavirus/.

Visitors to City facilities will be required to adhere to State social distancing guidelines.

The following in-person services will be added Monday.

Rochester City Clerk

The Rochester City Clerk’s Licensing Office, Room 100A, will be reopening from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays for some of the licenses it processes.

The following services will be available for walk-in services on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays: Commissioner of Deeds applications; Dog License Applications; and Sexually Oriented Business License applications for managers and employees.

The following services are available by appointment only: Animal and Poultry License; Domestic Partnership Certificate; Domestic Partnership Termination; Hotel/Motel/van License; Livery License; Passports; Solicitor license; Taxicab Driver License; and Taxicab Hackplate License.

Call (585) 428-6617 to schedule an appointment.

Neighborhood and Business Development

The Department of Neighborhood and Business Development Permit Office will be open from 10 a.m.to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday for self-service, providing application forms for grants and permits related to operating a business, construction, home repairs and licensed trades. Customers can fill out applications for handicap parking permit and a Department of Environmental Services right-of-way permit in this office. A City employee will be available to offer assistance.

NBD staff will also be available for telephone or remote video consultations from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. To schedule an appointment, call (585) 428-7861.

Finances

The Treasury Bureau will be open to collect payments for taxes, water and refuse fees from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; and from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays by appointment only. To make an appointment, call (585) 428-6940.

The Traffic Violations Agency and the Bureau Of Parking and Municipal Code Violations will be open for walk-in customers 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; and by appointment 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays to collect payments. To schedule an appointment call (585) 428-6555.

Parking adjudication hearings are held remotely and can be scheduled by appointment with the Parking Bureau at (585) 428-7484.

Central Library on South Avenue will accept returns through its book drop-off.

“As the City of Rochester continues to move through the phased re-opening in Gov. Cuomo’s NY Forward plan, we will make every effort to methodically expand the scope of our service delivery to meet the needs of every customer while keeping our employees and visitors safe and healthy,” Mayor Warren said. “Outstanding customer service is the hallmark of our operations and a vital component of our efforts to provide more jobs, safer and more vibrant neighborhoods and better educational opportunities.”