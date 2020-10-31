Citing COVID concerns, Dawn Nguyen again asks for early release

Motion comes as Nguyen nears the end of her sentence, 8 years after the West Webster ambush

Citing COVID risk, Dawn Nguyen again asks for early release

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dawn Nguyen, the woman who bought the gun used in the West Webster ambush, is once again asking a judge for compassionate release citing COVID-19 concerns.

Nguyen filed the motion in Judge David Larimer’s court last week.

In it, she says a COVID-19 case at her prison in West Virginia and the lack of mass testing in the facility put her at particularly high risk given her combination of pre-diabetes and obesity.

The motion follows a similar one that was denied earlier this year and comes as her prison sentence is nearing its end.

Nguyen was sent to prison for 8 years after being found guilty of buying the gun William Spengler used to kill two West Webster firefighters on Christmas Eve morning in 2012.

He shot two others before taking his own life.

Nguyen says she’s set to be released to a halfway house in December, but says the current conditions make every day in the prison a risk, even though she’s being placed in a 45-day quarantine before release, which is another point of contention.

Nguyen questions the length given that the CDC recommends a 14-day quarantine.

In response to a News 8 inquiry, the Federal Bureau of Prisons sent over this statement:

All inmates releasing or transferring from BOP facilities to other BOP facilities or other agencies, or to the community are placed in a test-in/out pre-release quarantine for a minimum of 14 days prior to their scheduled departure from the institution.

Nguyen says she has yet to get a justification from prison administrators as to why 14 days is 45 for her.