City council president subpoenaed, Mental health funding granted

ROCHESTER, N.Y.(WROC) — Rochester City Council President Loretta Scott has been issued a subpoena by the City Council as it conducts an independent investigation into how the city handled the death of Daniel Prude.

Earlier this month, nine subpoenas were issues for the investigated. Some of those subpoenas included Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren, City Councilmember Mary Lupien, former Rochester Police Department Chief La’Ron Singletary and others.

The State Attorney General’s Office is conducting a separate investigation.

Locally, many are discussing the relationship between mental health issues and the level of police involvement. Some protestors locally have said Strong Memorial Hospital is also culpable in Prude’s death. On Monday, Gates police said they are suspending sending their mental hygiene arrest subjects to Strong.

In the meantime, Western New York is getting almost $4 million in funding to help tackle substance and mental health issues in the area. Monroe County is set to get over $600,000. The money is part of the Juvenile Justice and Mental Health Collaboration Program.

A pathways to success program will be formed with the money given.