ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester City Council Tuesday approved half a million dollars to fund a study into a public utility, but this is only step one in a process that will have to have more approvals and reviews.

City Council President Miguel Melendez said RG&E has been besieged with customer service and billing issues for 18 months– while the Public Service Commission has yet to take action. He said locally– Rochester can look at the provision of energy and study how to best deliver that to residents.

“This was huge for Rochester,” said Kinra Johnson with Metro Justice. She said they’ve been at this for two years– finally Tuesday– some momentum.

“City Council took the first step to replacing RG&E with a public utility,” she said.

The next step is to get the city and county to fully fund the study, entering into an inter-municipal agreement. While funding has been approved, this commitment will only occur if partners at the state and/or county level “initiate a feasibility study of this nature”. Further, City Council and the County Legislature still need to vote to commission the study.

“The people– the public of Rochester want and demand an alternative to RG&E,” said Johnson.

Deborah Kornfeld said this move makes sense for everybody. “It’s not a Republican or a Democratic issue. It is an issue of a company acting fairly,” she said.

Metro Justice holding rally before City Council meeting —tonight they plan to vote on reserving funds for a public utility pic.twitter.com/QFSbw3qdGI — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) June 20, 2023

But Patricia Nilsen, the President and CEO of RG&E and NYSEG said a public utility is not the answer.

“It means absorbing billions of dollars of costs because of the infrastructure we’ve invested in for more than 175 years,” she said.

Also, the loss of $160 million every year in tax revenue, and a loss of structural integrity for customers.

“It will also slow down our move to a greener climate change-focused environment,” said Nilsen.

RG&E CEO says government controlled utility is not the answer for #Roc — this could delay upgrades and shift to greener grid, services pic.twitter.com/qrIfGjoZHx — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) June 20, 2023

Johnson and Metro Justice, though, aren’t having any of it. “Sorry. You gotta go,” said Johnson of RG&E.

If this process falls flat, City Council said the money set aside, “should be repurposed”.