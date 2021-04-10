City and County leaders call on community to help end violence

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — 19 homicides have taken place so far this year in the City of Rochester, an alarming number that is leaving many community members, organizations, and government leaders calling for an end to the violence.

The Rochester City Mayor and the Monroe County executive are calling on the community to help with the uptick in recent violence.

“When you lose your life to violence in such a tragic way it not only impacts that family it impacts the entire community,” said Mayor Lovely Warren, Rochester City.

Mayor Warren say it starts with addressing the root causes of violence, like poverty, and educational barriers through government programs and community partnerships like the RASE commission.

After that, the community plays the biggest role in stopping violence before it happens, and getting guns out of households is the first step.

“We cannot do this alone we need your help. If you know someone has an illegal weapon turn that weapon in. Don’t allow that weapon to remain in the home and be utilized,” said Mayor Warren.

City and County leaders are also putting more resources into law enforcement programs, and ask the community to utilize these teams so professionals can intervene and potentially stop violence before it happens.

“When you talk about law enforcement, that law enforcement has the resources and support that they need so that they can provide the right type of help to the people that are reaching out to help,” said Adam Bello, Monroe County Executive. “So, when someone calls 9-1-1 with a mental health crisis, that a meatal health professional is what shows up not just someone with a badge and a gun. That’s why we’re expanding the FIT team and the city with the PIC team.”

“So I’m asking the community for the help to join us in partnership to make sure that we not only tackle the root causes, but we start to deal with how they’re getting into our community and getting those guns off the street,” said Mayor Warren.

Leaders say it all comes down to trusting community partnerships and providing information to get guns off the streets and stop disputes.