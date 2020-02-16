Church teaches importance of Black History Month

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – For the next several weeks, Aenon Baptist Church in Rochester is offering a history lesson on the civil rights movement. The hope is that it will inspire young people to take up the mantle for change.

“It’s always important to remember your history because if you don’t remember it you’re doomed to repeat it,” Joan Anderson said.

The church celebrated Black History Month on Sunday with a program devoted to the right to vote and African Americans’ struggle for equal rights.

The event featured actors, actresses and narrators assuming the role of prominent people in history, including Frederick Douglass, Susan B. Anthony, Harriet Tubman and many other suffragists and civil rights leaders.

For those who missed Sunday’s formal presentation, there’s still plenty to take in at Aenon Baptist Church now through the end of February.

” We’re actually chronicling the history of civil rights from the time of slavery up to the end of the civil rights era, and even today dealing with voter suppression,” Senior pastor Jonathan McReynolds said. “We’re getting snapshots of each part of the struggle that we have endured and overcome.”