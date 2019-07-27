Church hosts blood drive to honor fallen trooper

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) – A blood drive was held at St. Lawrence Church in Greece on Saturday to honor New York State Trooper AJ Sperr who was killed in the line of duty while responding to a routine traffic stop 13 years ago on March 1, 2016.

All blood types are urgently needed, as the Red Cross remains in a blood emergency that was declared on July 9.

Sperr was the youngest of 11 children born to Jean and Andy Sperr.

“He will always be remembered for his love of family and friends, and his willingness to go out of his way for the everyday and special occasions. He loved the outdoors, and could always be found hunting, fishing and using his spare time to build songbird houses or wood duck boxes,” AJ’s father, Andy Sperr, said. “His use of kayaks to go down sledding hills may very well be one of the best memories for his nieces and nephews. Any child who came to visit him would be tired out from long walks in the woods, identifying animal tracks, catching newts, and being lovingly tackled while playing WWF. To those who knew and loved him, he will forever be remembered for his silly grin that made you wonder what he was up to. We will forever miss that smile and the wonderful person behind it.”