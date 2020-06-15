1  of  74
Church holds first in-house worship services

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Some people are finally attending worship services inside church, as many places of worship roll out their reopening plans, with limited capacity and social distancing. 

Those entering St Martin Lutheran Church in Webster had to wear  a face mask, and couldn’t sit next to anyone, but it was the first time in months the doors have been up to the public.

Until now, the members of St Martin have been meeting via zoom, but pastor Finstad says it just not the same.

“Not singing is the big thing because that’s what we do. We gather and praise and eat together. Things that we just could not imagine not doing in February, but we know that if we can’t do it safely then we can’t do it,” said Korey Finstad, Pastor of St. Martin and Bethlam Lutheran Church.

With Governor Cuomo allowing churches to reopen with 25% occupancy, the pastor brought in the people who don’t have computer access or feel more comfortable in a group.

The services was still held via zoom for both the small in house group and those at home, and while there was some changes, the pastor says this is one step closer to fully opening the church in a safe manner.

“To be doing those things that we do but just differently. Finding new ways to do the Sunday morning things and then continuing to do the things that we do throughout the week, the study the learning, that type of thing,” said Pastor Finstad.

As of now, the church is still going to hold a combination of  zoom and small in person services, as they wait for reopening.

