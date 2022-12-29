ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester has announced a program where residents can recycle Christmas trees.

Residents with old Christmas trees can re-gift their trees, which will be chipped and recycled into mulch for Rochester’s Materials Give Back Program.

The program will be held at 100 Norris Drive at Cobbs Hill Park, along with many other locations, and containers for the tress will be set up around the city through the end of January.

Organizers say to remove all decorations, plastic bags, wires and nails from the trees to avoid damage to their equipment.

For those unable to bring their trees to the drop-off sites, residents can put their trees at their curbside on their regular garbage collection day.

Below is a full list of drop off sites: