ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester has announced a program where residents can recycle Christmas trees.
Residents with old Christmas trees can re-gift their trees, which will be chipped and recycled into mulch for Rochester’s Materials Give Back Program.
The program will be held at 100 Norris Drive at Cobbs Hill Park, along with many other locations, and containers for the tress will be set up around the city through the end of January.
Organizers say to remove all decorations, plastic bags, wires and nails from the trees to avoid damage to their equipment.
For those unable to bring their trees to the drop-off sites, residents can put their trees at their curbside on their regular garbage collection day.
Below is a full list of drop off sites:
- Materials Give Back Facility located at Ferrano St. and Colfax St.
- Beach Ave. West of Lake Ave. at Estes St.
- Cobbs Hill Recreation Center — Lake Riley Lodge —parking lot
- Genesee Valley Park — tennis court parking lot (Genesee Extension)
- Norton Village Recreation Parking Lot — opposite 331 Waring Road
- Green Renewables, Inc. at 225 Ballantyne Rd, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- High Acres Recycling Center and Landfill Perinton at 425 Perinton Parkway (Perinton and Macedon residents; Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., Saturdays between 8 a.m. and noon; Non-residents will be charged a $1 fee)