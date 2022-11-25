CHILI, N.Y (WROC) — Thanksgiving is behind us, so tis the season to be jolly and get ready for Christmas time. Price tags are likely to look higher this year, but families are already gearing up to make it a fun holiday.

Getting Black Friday deals on gifts was not the only shopping people did. Christmas Tree Farms saw their first wave of holiday shoppers come through. Even though this Christmas brings higher prices across the board, farmers are making sure families still get what they need to deck the halls.

For more than three generations, Pete’s Christmas Tree Farm has brought people holiday joy with its locally grown trees. This year they made sure inflation wouldn’t be any trouble.

“I like to think of myself as a Christian and that just comes with I’d hate to see people that can’t afford trees not be able to buy one here,” Pete’s Christmas Tree Farm Co-Owner James Donovan said. “We’ve kept our prices the same as last year, so inflation has no impact whatsoever here.”

Over the next month, the National Retail Federation expects prices to jump 6%-8%. Customers expect to adjust their budgets in other areas but are still showing the same excitement for Christmas time.

“Once we get the tree up and the lights on it and the decorations it always picks up our spirits,” Ryan Bonk told us. “And we always keep it up long after Christmas, past New Years.”

“We’ll still do all the traditional stuff,” Ron Porter added. “Get a real Christmas Tree, get gifts, that type of stuff. I’m real excited, we usually start decorating right after Halloween, so we love Christmas.”

Christmas tree farmers expect the next two weekends to be their busiest days.

“So far, people have been pleased, and I think we got some nice trees this year,” Victor Christmas Tree Farm Owner David Faubel said. “And people have been happy. Probably the number one tree is the Fraser fir and then followed by Concolor fir.”

“The most rewarding part of this business is seeing people in good moods,” Donovan stated. “Seeing people smile when they come in and smile when they leave. It’s great and a lot of fun.”

Every Christmas Tree Farm we stopped at said they’ll stay open through rain or snow which can be good for trees to stay fresh and healthy. But if you got a tree chopped back when it was warm it’s important you take it home and water it immediately.