Christmas traditions adapt and move online this year

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC)- Christmas Eve looks a little different this year, but instead of canceling holiday traditions many have been adapted, as homeowners still are putting up light displays and a local churches took the their services online.

The holiday spirit can still be felt in neighborhoods across our area and despite the gloom of the pandemic, there are shinning lights on most house like at the Curtis house.

“Everybody in the neighborhood really enjoys it and it brings a lot of joy to people and they really like seeing it and my parents have passed away and they were always big into Christmas so I feel as though they could see this from us in haven,” said John Curtis, who has been decorating his house since 1992.

“I think that because of the situation and everything, everybody needs to have the big feelings of Christmas time,” said Curtis.

And they’re not only ones. Another Rochester homeowner got in on the holiday cheer as well and while they were making dinner and couldn’t come out for an interview, they say it’s all about keeping traditions alive.

Across town another tradition is taking place. The Spiritus Christi Church decided to take the Christmas Eve mass online so that worshiper can still take part.”

“Christmas is such a tradition in the Christian faith, and we know that even a pandemic we can’t allow it steal the light and the joy and the celebration of Jesus,” said Reverend Myra Brown, Spiritus Christi Church.

Performers on stage were protected by glass partitions, and clear face masks were available out for all on stage.

Typically the pews would be filled with guests, but instead cameras lived streamed the performance to the churches’ website where hundreds watched and offerings were collected online.

This was the first time the church did a fully virtual performance but having to adapt the services fit right into one of the messages of Christmas.

“Anybody especially Mary and Joseph would understand having to live life from a place of interruption. So I think this year’s story particularly connects to what we’re going through right now, having to have our lives interrupted and still move forward and trust god,” said Reverend Brown.

The church will be holding another online Mass on Christmas day.