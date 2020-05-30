Chris Collins requests another delay to report to prison

U.S. Rep. Chris Collins, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters as he leaves the courthouse after a pretrial hearing in his insider-trading case, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Former Congressman Chris Collins has requested to push back the date in which he has to report to prison.

In a letter to Judge Vernon Broderick, Collins’ lawyers requested the date be set for August 18, 2020 at 2 p.m because of COVID- 19 concerns. The letter reads in part “confirmed COVID-19 cases have ballooned both worldwide and domestically.”

The letter also cites concerns with FPC Pensacola, where Chris Collins is designated to serve his 26 month sentence.

Collins’ lawyers said the facility does not have restrictive housing and just released an elderly inmate serving time for insider trading early.

It goes on to say “We respectfully submit that the ongoing pandemic, and the exigent circumstances it has created, constitutes good cause for continuing the Report Date of Mr. Collins from June 23, 2020 to 2:00 pm on August 18, 2020. It would be dangerous, unnecessary, and potentially deadly for an elderly, non-violent, first time offender to report to prison in the midst of a global pandemic that has grown dramatically in recent months.”

This is the third time Chris Collins has asked to delay his report date. Collins is scheduled to report on June 23 at 2 p.m.