BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Broadcaster Chris Brown will continue to fill in for John Murphy on the Buffalo Bills radio network to start the 2023 season, the Bills and WGR 550 jointly announced Thursday.

Murphy, a Buffalo Broadcasting Hall of Famer and former News 4 Sports Director, continues to recover from a stroke suffered near the end of last season. He has been the radio voice of the Bills since taking over for Van Miller after the 2003 season. Before that, he was the analyst alongside Miller from 1984-89 and 1994-2003.

“We continue to wish John and the Murphy family the best in his recovery,” the Bills and WGR said in a statement.

Brown handled play-by-play duties in Murphy’s absence last season, joining analyst Eric Wood and sideline reporter Sal Capaccio on the call. Brown called the Bills’ regular-season finale and both playoff games.

“Honored and privileged to call Bills games again while Murph continues his recovery,” Brown posted on Twitter.

The Bills open the preseason at home against the Colts on Saturday, Aug. 12. The regular season opener is on Monday, Sept. 11.