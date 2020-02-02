Chocolate Ball to benefit those with epilepsy

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The 34th annual Chocolate Ball was held Saturday evening at the Hyatt Regency in Rochester.

Pastry chefs from all over the region competed in a pastry contest to raise money for those living with epilepsy.

This year’s theme was “Beyond the Reef” with tons of sea-creature cakes on display.

The money raised went to Epilepsy-Pralid which is an organization that provides support groups, education and camps for those who live with epilepsy.

Guests were able to bid on their favorite treats to bring them home.

Some of these children, know you, deal with teasing in school programs, sometimes they’re uncomfortable participating in other activities,” Lisa Augostini, pediatric nurse practitioner with URMC, said. “So this just gives them a chance to be with everybody else that’s just like them and they love it.”