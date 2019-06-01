Chipotle to honor nurses on June 4
(WTEN-TV) - Chipotle is showing its love for nurses by offering a buy one, get one free deal on June 4.
Nurses just have to bring a valid ID -- their nursing license or hospital or medical office nursing ID -- into any United States or Canada location on Wednesday from open to close to get BOGO burritos, burrito bowls, salads or tacos.
The restaurant chain said the deal is not valid on online, mobile or fax orders, or combined with other coupons and promotions.
More Stories
-
The State Department is now requiring nearly all applicants for U.S.…
-
A West Virginia principal accused of plagiarizing Ashton Kutcher in an…
-
A longtime city employee opened fire in a municipal building in…