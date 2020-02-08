Chilly Chili Challenge 2020

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Chilly Chili Challenge kicked off Saturday afternoon at Ontario Beach Park in Rochester as chili masters in our community competed to create the “Best Chili in Rochester” as part of the 37th Annual Lakeside Winter Celebration.
This is the 27th year the Chilly Chili Challenge has been part of the Lakeside Winter Celebration. The event attracts contestants from local restaurants, caterers and food service operators who volunteer to cook and serve over 8,000 samplings of chili.
Non-profit groups and individuals were also able to compete, but needed to come with access to a commercial kitchen and obtain a Temporary Food Service Permit from the Monroe County Health Department.
Cash prizes and trophies are awarded, as well as the prestigious “People’s Choice” category.
Contestants were able to showcase their creativity in terms of both ingredients and presentation to add variety and spice to the challenge.