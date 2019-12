CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) – Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a single-vehicle accident in Chili on Ballantyne Road on Sunday morning.

Deputies said a vehicle struck a pole and wires are down across the road.

No one was injured during this incident.

According to deputies the pole is broken and a transformer is down, as well.

Ballantyne Road, also known as Route 252, was closed between Archer Road and Lester Road until 11:30 a.m.