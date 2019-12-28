Chili man dies after truck flips

CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) – A man from Chili has died after driving his pickup truck into a ditch, striking a pole, and flipping over on Saturday afternoon in Chili.

Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies say the accident took place on Route 259 near Bowen Road.

According to deputies the accident happened when the driver, 62, crossed the northbound lane. The truck came to rest upright.

Crews from the Clifton Fire Department were unable to resuscitate the driver.

Deputies said the driver did not have any passengers.

The crash remains under investigation.