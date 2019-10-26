Chili American Legion helps raise funds for woman after bone marrow transplant

CHILI, NY (WROC-TV) In 2009, Janet Brown was diagnosed with a rare blood disease called Myelodysplastic syndrome. Initially she was treated with injections, blood transfusions, and chemotherapy. Those did not work and she recently underwent a bone marrow transplant.

Her family is in desperate needs of funds. Her husband was a military veteran and American Legion member, so Post 1830 in Chili held a spaghetti dinner Saturday to get things moving.



“The medical costs are really expensive and insurance doesn’t cover everything,” says Janet’s daughter, Cindy Rodger.



The costs from the transfusion and after are upwards of $900,000. The goal Saturday was to raise at least $15,000. Rodger says Janet is in good spirts and strong.



“She’s a fighter. She’s doing great, she’s exceeding everything the doctor’s are having her do,” says Rodger.

Janet’s son, Roy Brown is hoping for something beyond just raising funds for today. “Best case scenario today is awareness. Obviously we want to fill the rafters here,” says Brown.



Rodger says any extra funds will be donated right back to the National Foundation for Transplants. You can dontate to Janet Brown’s fund via this link.

“Personally, I just want to do good and help everyone that does need help,” says Rodger.

