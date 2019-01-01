Child rushed to hospital after falling into rhino exhibit

A child was rushed to the hospital on New Year’s Day after falling into a rhino exhibit at a central Florida zoo, officials say.

A statement from officials at the Brevard Zoo in Melbourne says the incident happened Tuesday afternoon during a “Rhino Encounter.” It’s described as a “hands-on, education experience with Brevard Zoo’s white rhinoceroses.”

At some point, zoo officials say a child went into the rhinoceros yard and was injured.

“During the encounter, participants and the rhinoceroses are separated by a series of steel poles,” the zoo statement said. “According to witnesses, the child stumbled and fell in between two of the poles and at this point, the snout of at least one of rhinoceroses made contact with the child.”

WESH said the child was then flown to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children as a trauma alert. Details on his injuries and his condition have not been released.

According to WESH, the child’s mother was also taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Authorities have not released any information on her injuries.

“Our number one concern is the safety and welfare of our guests and our hearts go out to the family,” Keith Winsten, the Zoo’s executive director, said in a statement. “Safety has always been of

paramount importance to us and we are suspending these encounters until we have thoroughly reviewed our processes and procedures to ensure this cannot happen again.”

Zoo officials say they have offered the experience with rhinos daily since 2009 and have not had any incident until this point.