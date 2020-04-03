Child in Chemung County diagnosed with COVID-19, 24 total cases

Breaking News
by: George Stockburger

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – A child 12-years-old or younger has tested positive for COVID-19 in Chemung County and one additional person has tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to 24, according to the county.

The child’s case is the first publicly known case of COVID-19 in a minor in the Twin Tiers. The oldest patient with a known case of COVID-19 is in their 80s.

The exact whereabouts, age, gender, and condition of the child were not disclosed by the county.

Currently, 3 of the 24 patients in Chemung County are hospitalized.

Cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Elmira, Horseheads, Big Flats, and Van Etten, and half of the 24 cases are in the City and Town of Elmira.

18 News will have more on this developing story as information becomes available.

