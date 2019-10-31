Child care and safety included in Monroe County budget presentation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Child care and child safety are a big part of a proposed budget that will be presented to the Monroe County Legislature on Thursday.

The budget proposal includes nearly $49 million for affordable childcare — an increase of $541,000 from 2019.

There are also increases for on demand childcare, early intervention and enough money to fully fund the Child Protective Services eight point plan.

The Bivona Child Advocacy center said it’s a good start.

“Any additional funding for child and family services is a good thing in my book,” Deb Rosen of the Bivonia Advocady Center said.

“It’s not going to get done in two years. It’s not going to get done in five years. It’s going to get done over the course of a generation.”

Two years ago, Monroe County began hiring more staff at CPS. The goal was to reduce the caseloads and improve services.

The union representing caseworkers said staff vacancies are still a problem today — and caseload sizes are still too high.