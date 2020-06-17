Live Now
Child airlifted after tractor-trailer, pedestrian accident in Corning

News
Posted:

Photo Credit: Phil Tammaro

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – On Wednesday morning a tractor-trailer accident involving a pedestrian occurred near E. Pulteney Street and Center Way in Corning. The tractor-trailer was delivering mail but is not associated with USPS.

18 News has learned that a young child has been flown to Strong Hospital in Rochester, New York. The child is approximately 7-months old and was transported over concerns of their age and not due to any serious injury.

The child’s mother was also airlifted to a hospital and two other children were transported by amublance.

This is a developing story, stick with 18 News as details become available.

