Chicago teachers’ strike cancels classes for 10th day

Striking Chicago teachers march in the city’s famed Loop on the fifth day of canceled classes Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Chicago. The protest was timed to coincide with Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s first budget address. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago teachers strike has cancelled classes for a 10th day in the nation’s third-largest school district.

Contract talks resumed Wednesday. Mayor Lori Lightfoot and leaders of the Chicago Teachers Union met face-to-face Tuesday but failed to reach a tentative agreement.

Lightfoot says she sweetened the city’s offer during that meeting, committing more money to reduce class sizes and boost long-term teachers’ pay.

Union leaders said Tuesday night that they expect to get details of those proposals on Wednesday to share with teachers.

If negotiators reach a tentative agreement, union officials said elected delegates could have a vote on Wednesday afternoon.

But neither side seems certain that will happen.

Union leaders say its 25,000 members will have to consider the “risks and rewards” of continuing a strike.