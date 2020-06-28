1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Chicago shooting leaves 1-year-old boy dead, mother wounded

CHICAGO, I.L. (AP) — A 1-year-old boy died in a shooting that also wounded his mother while she was driving in Chicago with the child in the back seat of the car on Saturday.

The 22-year-old mother was driving home with her 20-month-old child from a laundromat after 2 p.m. when the shooting happened in the city’s Englewood neighborhood, Chicago Police Chief Fred Waller said during a press briefing.

The shooter, in another car, pulled up next to the pair and opened fire at the car seven or eight times, according to Waller.

The mother rushed herself and her son to a nearby hospital, where the boy was pronounced dead after being shot once in the chest while he was in the back seat of the car. The mother was grazed in the head.

“Too many times children are killed,” Waller told reporters. “When is this going to stop? I don’t even have the words … to see that family at (the hospital).”

Waller said the motive is unclear and that detectives are working “feverishly” to solve the case.

“When are we going to say enough is enough? … no doubt we’ll catch the person who did it. … but it’s not going to bring the kid back.”

Earlier this month over Father’s Day weekend, 14 people, including five children, were killed and more than 100 people were shot in a wave of gunfire in Chicago. That marked the city’s highest number of shooting victims in a single weekend this year.

Among the victims who died over Father’s Day weekend was 3-year-old Mekhi James, who police said was fatally shot as the boy was in a car with his father in the city’s south Austin neighborhood. Police said the child’s 27-year-old father was the intended target when someone fired shots at the car. Community leaders are offering a $10,000 reward for any information in the boy’s killing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

