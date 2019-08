ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Actor and comedian Chevy Chase will be coming to the the Kodak Center this Friday, August 16 for a special screening of his classic movie “Caddyshack.”

News 8’s Adam Chodak will moderate as the award-winning Chase takes questions from the audience after the movie. Chodak sat down with Christine DeNering of SMG at the Kodak Center to discuss the event Monday during News 8 at Noon.

Get your tickets by visiting the Ticketmaster website.