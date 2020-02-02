Chester Cab Pizza prepares for Super Bowl LIV

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – According to the National Restaurant Association, roughly 1 in 7 Americans will order takeout on the night of the Super Bowl.

News 8 spoke with Dess Ivanov at Chester Cab Pizza on Park Avenue in Rochester and he told us, because they make everything from scratch on location, they’ve got their work cut out for them this weekend.

Ivanov said it’s going to be all hands on deck Sunday, especially, and it’s always appreciated if people put in their orders sooner rather than later.

“We have to make extra sauce, extra dough, we make maybe two to three times the business of any normal weekend day,” Ivanov said.