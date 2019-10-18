Cheryl Dinolfo outspends Adam Bello in bid for Monroe County Executive seat

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – (WROC) – Campaign ads are popping up everywhere as Election Day nears. So are the questions about campaign finances.

To run a successful election campaign candidates spend a lot of money on ads.

Everyone is watching the race for Monroe County Executive even though votes haven’t been cast yet.

But when it comes to finances Cheryl Dinolfo is outspending her democratic opponent.

Since the first of this year Dinolfo has spent nearly $350,000 including more than $60,000 on campaign ads. She has more than $370,000 in the bank.

Her opponent Adam Bello has spend over $200,000 on his campaign. That includes just $38,000 on TV and digital ads. He has more than $200,000 in the bank.

The New York Times reports that nearly 80 percent of candidates who spend more win.