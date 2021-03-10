Cheese lovers rejoice! Taco Bell brings back a favorite

News

by: Austin Kellerman, Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Taco Bell Quesalupa (Taco Bell)

(NEXSTAR) — The last time you saw the Quesalupa on a Taco Bell menu would’ve been 2016. But it’ll return this week for the first time in five years.

For those who don’t remember it, the Quesalupa is essentially a chalupa shell covered with melted cheese from edge-to-edge of the crispy shell. In addition to all that pepper jack and mozzarella, it’s stuffed with a taco shell that includes beef, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream — and even more cheese (shredded, this time).

It’ll be available in stores nationwide on Thursday, March 11.

Taco Bell says the Quesalupa will run $2.99 for just the entree or $6.99 for a meal that also includes two tacos and a large drink.

The Quesalupa isn’t the only thing returning to Taco Bell’s menu this week. The fast-food chain is bringing back potatoes and testing a “chicken sandwich” taco in two markets.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Remarkable Women

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Veterans Voices

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss