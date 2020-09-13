Cheektowaga Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)– A man is dead after a car collided with a motorcycle in the Town of Cheektowaga Saturday night.

Police say a 23-year-old man from North Tonawanda was driving a 2008 Chevy Impala eastbound on Maryvale Drive when a motorcycle going southbound on Harlem Road struck his vehicle.

The 37-year-old motorcyclist from Cheektowaga was ejected from the bike. He was transported to Erie County Medical Center where he later died. The driver of the car had no injuries,

The names of those involved in the incident are being held at this time pending family notification.

The crash is currently under investigation.