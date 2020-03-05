Check presented after fundraiser for family of Officer Ortiz

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Union presented a check to the family of Officer Manny Ortiz on Wednesday.

The union and the police department co-sponsored a fundraiser in February to benefit the family. Officer Ortiz was on his way to work back in November when he died in an accident.

All four local Distillery Restaurants participated in the fundraiser in February — donating 20% of the total food stales from those locations over a two-day period.

“It’s about coming together to support our brother that we miss and to make sure that his family — who’s always going to be apart of our family — is taken care of,” Rochester Police Locust Club President Mike Mazzeo said. “We appreciate the support that we receive.”

The two-day event raised more than $10,000 for the family of Ortiz.