Charlie’s in Webster celebrates 50 years

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Charlie Riedel’s Restaurant in Webster celebrated its 50th year of being in business on Sunday afternoon. Charlie’s is a local, family-owned restaurant located on Empire Boulevard.

As a thank-you, Charlie’s threw a party with live “throwback foods, games, and other family-fun activities.

“We were trying to figure out a way to say thank you to the people that got us to 50 years,” Jeff Riedel, the owner and son of Charlie Riedel, the restaurant’s founder and namesake, said. “A party made sense. Fun, food, and music, what’s not to like?”

Charlie’s was founded in 1969 by Charlie Riedel, Charlie’s has been a pillar of the Webster/Penfield/Irondequoit communities. Since then, the Riedel family has been famous for its hamburgers, French fries, and more.

“Loved it since childhood, loved it even more now,” Bobby Johnson said on Google Reviews.”

A child of German immigrant butchers, Charlie served in the Korean war before starting in the restaurant business with his father-in-law, Jerry Burns. He opened the first Charlie’s on Empire Boulevard in Webster.

Now 91 years young and seeing Charlie’s having grown to three locations strong, he’s passed the business down to his seven children. With the 9 grandchildren and great-grandchildren who now work at the restaurants, anyone can see four generations of the Riedel namesake behind the counter.

“The best place! I’ve been coming here since I was a kid, I moved out of NY State for a few years and every time I came home to visit Charlies was a must! The food is great and the service is awesome too,” KC S. said on Yelp Reviews.