Charges elevated against accused fatal DWI driver, undocumented immigrant

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — A driver accused in a fatal DWI crash pleaded not guilty to new charges.

Cayuga County Sheriff’s Deputies said Heriberto Perez-Velasquez was drunk when he crashed into a tractor in Weedsport last Sunday — killing Mark Knapp.

According to prosecutors, blood testing revealed Perez-Velasquez had a blood alcohol content of .21% — nearly three times the legal limit.

We’re told Perez-Velasquez is an undocumented immigrant from Guatemala who doesn’t have a drivers license.

He was arraigned on elevated charges — including aggravated vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a fatal accident and aggravated DWI.

He waived his right to a speedy trial and to a preliminary hearing on the new charges. The case has been referred to Cayuga County Court.