Changes to be made to Lyell Avenue where driver hit kids in wagon

GATES, N.Y. (WROC-TV) Letoya Palmo, the woman charged after hitting two children with her car in Gates, is due in court on Monday.

Police said Palmo was taking pictures with her phone while driving when she struck the two children who were riding in a red wagon at the time of the accident. The two children were pinned under Palmo’s car and were badly hurt.

Before the accident happened the State Transportation Department had been working on plans to extend the sidewalks further down Lyell Avenue.

Gates Town Supervisor Cosmo Giunta said the new plans will extend sidewalks from where the expressway ends all the way to Howard Road- 12 feet on each side.

Giunta said it’s hard to say if having sidewalks in this location would have changed the outcome of what happened to the children since Palmo was distracted at the time of the accident.

Giunta also said any new sidewalks are good and he’s hoping nothing like this happens ever again.

The sidewalks are set to be put in next year and will hopefully be completed by 2021.

Palmo is charged with two counts of second-degree assault and two counts of reckless endangerment. Police said there could be further charges since the car she was driving did not have an up-to-date inspection and had failing brakes.