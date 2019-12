LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Chance the Rapper accepts the award for Best New Artist, onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WROC) – Chance the Rapper will no longer be performing at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo on February 10.

Refunds will be available at point of purchase.

For those who purchased tickets via tickets.com by phone or online, your tickets will be automatically refunded.