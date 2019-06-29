Challenger Field hosts a grand slam worthy event.

Rochester, NY (WROC-TV) All you had to bring was a softball glove and smile.

The Challenger Softball Fun and Run Game hit a home run Thursday night for children with special needs.

Fourteen players from the Webster Extreme came out to Challenger Field in Webster to play with challenger children.

Ron Kampff, the president of Challenger Miracle Field, says the game was more than just keeping score and winning.

“It’s team building, it makes you realize they play competitive softball, but at the end of the day, they might lose a game and feel pretty bad,” said Kampff. “But with Challenger kids, they’re just happy to be out here on the field.”

Kampff said it was a “win-win” for all involved.