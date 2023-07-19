ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With the rise in crimes involving minors in Rochester, The Center For Youth is stepping up its outreach efforts this summer.

Directors of the city-based nonprofit say they recognize a younger involvement this year in city crimes.

In the last year, executive director Elaine Spaull says the organization has increased its budget by up to $75,000. The effort, she says, is not only to bring more staff in but to increase intervention efforts in and outside school settings.

“It’s different, clearly different. We’re seeing a different kind of high-risk behavior,” said Spaull.

With a rise in stolen vehicle crimes in Rochester, often involving suspects in their teens and younger, city nonprofits like The Center For Youth are boosting services to meet what they call a “growing need.”

“We knew the need was coming. Since we worked in schools, we knew our young people didn’t necessarily have safe places to be over the summer,” said Nolica Murray-Fields, director for The Center For Youth, “We thought it was so important to go where our kids are. Not every young person can come to Monroe Avenue, but we wanted to serve them because we know academics, social and emotional supports, and finding them positive activities to engage in will help to curb some of this crime we’re seeing.”

Part of the new initiatives include a recent partnership between the city and The Center For Youth to bring social and emotional supports to Rochester’s R-Centers. That’s in addition to more school-based outreach and existing summer programs.

“We’re being much more aggressive in getting them back on track by offering more structure to the programs, more commitment of time, adding to the hours, and adding to the staffing. It’s more costly, but that’s okay. Right now, we’re halfway through summer, and we’re already seeing such traumatic and dangerous behaviors. We have to do whatever it takes,” said Spaull.

Directors say the increased budget is made possible with continued support from community partners.

They add they’ve especially seen success in their workforce development program, which serves nearly 200 city youth between the ages of 14 and 18.

“If we can’t make that investment now when the kids need it so much, what’s the point of waiting?” said Spaull.

In addition to continued work with Rochester city schools, The Center For Youth has also extended outreach to suburban districts as well.