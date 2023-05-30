ROCHESTER, NY (WROC)— For many communities across the nation, it’s fair to say that a number of veterans struggle after service. Thankfully, in our area, there is a place called ‘Richards House’, now all upgraded and complete.

The facility is an extension of the Veterans Outreach Center and is used to house homeless veterans to get them back on their feet. With a roof over their heads and a solid base of support— it’s a place to start over.

After a year and a half of construction, over four years of fund-raising, and seven million dollars later, they are now re-opening the whole of the facility.

VOC Executive Director Laura Heltz says a few years ago, much like it is now, Richards House was originally a place to house homeless veterans, and behind it was a dilapidated building for case managers and counselors.

“So we tore down the building that was behind the residential facility, and then in its place we expanded the residential building,” said Heltz.

Now, Richards House is all one space with staff and common areas on the first floor, dorms upstairs— and significant kitchen upgrades.

“What’s really nice about that is a couple of things,” she said. One is there’s now an elevator to help disabled vets move around. And two, staff are now in the same place as the veterans.

“With the staff being in the same building, the veterans have much easier support to the care they need.”

Army Veteran Curly Gifford was homeless after service and lived in Richards House. He’s since assisted in its upgrade.

“It’s beautiful. It’s miraculous. The transformation they made,” he said.

He called it a ‘hotel-level’ accommodation. “You’re safe— you’ve got a great place to work from to work on yourself,” he said.

To get back on your feet, Heltz reminds everyone of the role of the case managers here.

“They work very closely with the veteran to help them resolve legal issues, family reunification, substance abuse challenges, getting enrolled in VA healthcare, making sure they have their VA benefits,” she said.

Also on site is a safe medication room, and just a mile away is the main VOC campus which has a whole host of other supportive programs— all aimed at making sure those who served can be a success going forward.

Heltz says veterans can stay here for up to two years, but the average stay is about 4 to 6 months.